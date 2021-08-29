Texas Sea Life Center returns turtles to their natural habitat

All four of the turtles received treatment at the center and were ready to go back home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday was an exciting day for beach goers, and turtle enthusiasts who got to witness as the Texas Sea Life Center hosted their first public turtle release of the year.

Amanda Terry, Director of Rehabilitation at the Texas Sea Life Center said they were thrilled to be able to open Sunday’s turtle release to the public. The event resulted in the release of three green sea turtles and one logger head sea turtle back into their natural habitat.

“We haven’t done any since COVID, so it’s been about a year and a half," said Terry.

"This is why we do what we do, to see our patients go home and to educate people and let them know about these animals, this is why we are here and it's a good feeling," said Terry.

Observers made their way to a near by water marker to witness the turtle’s full recovery, as they spread their fins and made their way back home.