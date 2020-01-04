CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Not only have our lives changed due to the current pandemic, but so has the wildlife, still in residence at the texas state aquarium.

"They're coming to the aquarium every day, they're doing their jobs, but it's certainly a different environment here obviously because there are no guests," Tom Schmid, President & CEO of the Texas State Aquarium said.

It's been closed to the public for two weeks, but for animal care workers at the Texas State Aquarium, it's business as usual. Schmid says there is a rotating staff that continues to work with the animals daily during this shutdown keeping them healthy and happy. Still, they have seen some changes in their behaviors.

"I noticed the other day when I walked up to the flamingo exhibit as soon as I got to the edge of the exhibit several of the flamingos came right up, they're so used to interacting with our guests, and they're just not doing that anymore," Schmid said.

Fortunately, the absence of guests provides opportunities for animals to engage in different ways. The other day, flamingos took a little tour down to the water tanks to visit the sharks.

Other animals have been allowed to wander and it looks like some new friendships were made. Of course, the aquarium is providing plenty of engagement with the public online until they once again open their doors.

"Every day they're generating content, either through structured programs or streaming video and that will continue as long as our facility is closed to the public," Schmid said. "Our mission is engaging people with animals, and if we can't do that on site, we're going to do it online."