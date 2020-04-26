Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele joined us on The Dr. Is In to tell us about an increase in pet bites and how he thinks the stay at home orders may be causing the rise.

According to the CDC, pets can teach children compassion and responsibility. However, children 5 years of age and younger should be supervised while interacting with animals to ensure the safety of the child and the pet. Teach children to wash their hands right after playing with animals or anything in the animals’ environment (cages, beds, food or water dishes). Don’t let children kiss pets or put their hands or other objects in their mouths after handling animals.

Adults should supervise and be extra cautious when children 5 years of age and younger have direct contact with farm animals, including animals at petting zoos and fairs.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: