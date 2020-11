Get ready for a cuteness overload.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking for a story full of cute photos and videos, you've come to the right place.

The Bulldogs of San Antonio Facebook group hosted a bulldog Halloween costume contest. And although each dog deserves a first place trophy, the winner was Chunk, dressed as a Bronco 😭

Take a look at the event:

You can request to join their Facebook group here.