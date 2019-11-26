Learning by doing is often the most valuable experience when training for a new job. That’s exactly what vet tech students at Tyler Junior College are doing.

In recent months these TJC students have saved the lives of two dogs, Chavez and Chonk, all while earning their degree.

Chonk, an 8 week old mixed breed, came into the care of the TJC vet tech program the day he was born. He was born with an injury and rejected by his mother.

“He had a diaphragmatic hernia. So actually his lung was kind of pushing out his side a little bit it, he was fine, but obviously it needed to be fixed,” second year vet tech student Rebecca Taylor said.

When Chonk was brought to the TJC facility Taylor volunteered to give him around the clock care.

“Thankfully he was a very strong puppy. He had no problems feeding… and he became a fat little puppy and lived up to his name Chonk,” Taylor said.

Eight weeks later now, Chonk is as healthy as ever, and has a new home with Taylor.

“After a couple of weeks my husband was like, ‘oh my gosh, you're just getting so big! We're gonna have to get you a dog house or something,’ and I said, ‘oh, so are we gonna keep him?’ and he said, ‘well, he's already been here. What two weeks? Yeah, of course, we're keeping him’,” Taylor said.

Chavez, a mixed breed dog, was found on I-20 with two broken legs and brought to TJC.

“One of [his legs] had a really severe compound fracture that was really infected. So we ended up having to amputate it. And we kept the other leg splinted so it healed so now he's happy. He's got three legs, but he's happy. He's the happiest dog,” TJC Vet Tech Professor Jennifer Council said.

For Chavez, three legs is better than four, as he is no longer in constant pain. After Chavez spent a weekend with second year student Mckayla Muse, she decided to keep him.

“It was ‘you're just going to stay with me until we find you a home’ and then it was ‘okay, I'm your home.’ So when we actually did his surgery and I was one of the technicians that monitored during it, so I learned a lot there to just treat every surgery like it's your pet,” Muse said.

This fully functioning veterinary facility has allowed these students to do the job, while learning to do the job.

“We work with the shelters specifically. But yeah, we can do just about any procedure here,” Council said.

“I've learned so much,” Muse said. "It's like unimaginable to look back and just realize how much I've grown not only in my knowledge, but as a person with everybody here."