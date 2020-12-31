Week long horse trail ride to San Antonio canceled in 2021

The ride had been happening for 62 years straight.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual trail ride put on by the South Texas Trail Riders Association has decided to cancel this year's event at the end of January.

Organizers said they just wouldn't be able to use the venues they normally reserve for dances, food services and other gatherings.

They said it was not an easy decision. The week-long ride to San Antonio had been happening for 62 years straight. The decision was made for the safety of everyone involved.

