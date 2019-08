HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — According to a Facebook post from Sea Turtle Patrol Hilton Head Island, they found a two-headed turtle on Tuesday.

During a nest inventory, a bicephalic (two-headed) hatchling was discovered.

The mutation is more common in reptiles but is still very rare, according to the post.

The turtle, whose heads were named Squirt and Crush, was released back to the ocean.