CLEAR LAKE, Texas -- Healthcare workers in Clear Lake got some four-legged love this week thanks to a group of volunteers and their dogs.

They were surprised by volunteers from an organization called Faithful Friends, who normally visit hospital patients.

Of course, that’s not possible during the COVID-19 pandemic so the group came up with a plan B.

They took their pooches to visit Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital during evening shift change.

As doctors, nurses and other healthcare heroes arrived or left for the day, they were greeted outside by Faithful Friends.

With social distancing guidelines in place, the Faithful Friends maintained a safe distance from hospital staff as they interacted with the dogs.

Volunteers also passed out Girl Scout cookies to thank the health care workers for their hard work and sacrifice.

