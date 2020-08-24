What-A-Catch: Alligator captured near the entrance of a Whataburger in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — On August 21, the Aransas Pass Police Department, along with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department were called out to the Whataburger in AP for an alligator spotted near the restaurant's entrance.
In a video posted by the AP PD via Facebook, a Texas Game Warden was able to trap and relocate the gator.
"I guess it goes to show, Whataburger really is the choice of late night snacks for just about everyone, human and animal!" officials with AP PD said.
According to the TPWD, here's what you should do if you were to see a crocodile or alligator.
