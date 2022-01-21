City closes Emergency Operations Center as weather improves

With temperatures holding steady above freezing and looking to warm up, the City of Corpus Christi is closing the Emergency Operations Center.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is closing its Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Temperatures have remained above freezing, and are forecasted to climb throughout the day.

Although the City EOC is deactivating, City officials and public safety officers continue to monitor conditions.

Designated Warming Centers and all Senior Centers will open today at 10:00 a.m.

La Retama Library 805 Comanche Street

Ben F. McDonald Library 4044 Greenwood Drive

Broadmoor Senior Center 1651 Tarlton Street

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham Road

Northwest Senior Center 9725 Up River Road



The City’s Customer Service Call Center is open and will close at its regular time today at 6:00 p.m.

The City of Corpus Christi appreciates everyone taking precautions and observing weather advisories.

By planning and activating emergency plans, we can avoid the loss of life and property when weather and other hazardous events are present.

Stay with us at KIII for more updates on the weather.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.