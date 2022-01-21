City closes Emergency Operations Center as weather improves

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is closing its Emergency Operations Center (EOC). Temperatures have remained above freezing, and are forecasted to climb throughout the day.
Although the City EOC is deactivating, City officials and public safety officers continue to monitor conditions.
Designated Warming Centers and all Senior Centers will open today at 10:00 a.m.
- La Retama Library 805 Comanche Street
- Ben F. McDonald Library 4044 Greenwood Drive
- Broadmoor Senior Center 1651 Tarlton Street
- Ethel Eyerly Senior Center 654 Graham Road
- Northwest Senior Center 9725 Up River Road
The City’s Customer Service Call Center is open and will close at its regular time today at 6:00 p.m.
The City of Corpus Christi appreciates everyone taking precautions and observing weather advisories.
By planning and activating emergency plans, we can avoid the loss of life and property when weather and other hazardous events are present.
Stay with us at KIII for more updates on the weather.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
