Coastal Bend First Responders square off! The winner? Local kids

After two years the Lulac Annual Toy Bowl is back on! Come join us for the flag football event where all proceeds go to local charities.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flag football takes the field in two separate games between the Sheriff Department vs Robstown PD, and Corpus Christi PD vs the Corpus Christi Fire Department. Doors open at 8 am, and the games begin at 10 am.

Price of entry? An unwrapped toy.

Proceeds will benefit the Rise School of Corpus Christi, the Catholic Charity Office of Disability, and The Ark at Corpus Christi. It's a great opportunity to help these local charities, and ensure that all kids can have a wonderful Christmas.

The games take place Saturday, Dec. 4th, 2021 at John Paul II High School, 3036 Saratoga Blvd. Once again, gates open at 8 am, and the first game is at 10 am.

Come on out to cheer on your local first responders, and give a toy to a kid in need.

