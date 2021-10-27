UTILITY SERVICE: City of Corpus Christi online and phone bill payments unavailable due to software maintenance

Maintenance to utility service software and servers will take place from Oct. 28th to Oct. 31st.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will be performing maintenance to the City’s Utility Billing and Development Services software beginning Thursday, October 28 at 5:00 p.m. through Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The systems will be back online on Monday, November 1, 2021.

Utility Billing: Online and phone utility bill payments will be unavailable during the maintenance period.

Payments will be accepted in person at City Hall, 1201 Leopard Street, on Friday, October 29, 2021, and at H.E.B stores in their Business Center. A copy of your utility bill is required to pay in person.

Delinquent disconnections will be suspended as of Tuesday, October 26, 2021, until the upgrade is completed.

Development Services: Online and in-person applications and payments will be unavailable during the maintenance period. Inspections requested for Friday, October 29, 2021, prior to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, will be performed as requested on Friday.

For information regarding your utility bill, contact the Customer Call Center at 361- 826-CITY (2489).

As always, the City of Corpus Christi strives to provide the best customer service, and we thank you for your continued cooperation.