Aransas Pass Police Department announces new program that will aid those with severe disabilities

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Aransas Pass Police Department recently announced a new program designed to deliver critical care information to public safety officials.

The Care Program is designed for individuals who have vulnerabilities or other special needs that may need to be documented for their safety.

According to a web post by APPD, the program requires individuals to fill out a registration form that provides all the necessary information.

The program is intended for those who are battling serious mental and physical disabilities. Some of these conditions include, but are not limited to alzheimer’s, dementia, and autism.