Art Museum of South Texas names new Development Director

Congratulations to Kirby Conda for her new position as Development Director with the museum. After two years with the AMST, she begins this role November 2021.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Art Museum of South Texas is pleased to announce that Kirby Conda has accepted the position of AMST’s Development Director starting November 2021.

Conda is no stranger to the museum. “Moving from marketing to development feels like a natural step for me.” says Conda, “My love and appreciation for the arts, and specifically this institution, runs deep.”

After working in AMST’s Marketing Coordinator position for the last two years, Conda has played a major role in managing the museum’s brand identity, maintaining social media presence and overlooking all duties therein, and organizing and executing print and digital advertising efforts throughout the community.



AMST began the search for a new Development Director when Sheri Emerick, former Development Director of 13 years, retired this past September.

“It is my honor to have been accepted to support AMST in its development efforts and I am very much looking forward to embarking on this exciting journey ahead,” the new Development Director shares with us.

Conda brings ten years of experience in strategic marketing, business development, and technical writing for small-to-medium sized businesses and non-profit organizations across the US and internationally.

She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Howard University and has used her business background to provide marketing and consulting services to help create brands, define consumer audiences, and grow revenues.

Conda is also a Senior Writer for The Bend Magazine, where she has the opportunity to interview interesting people and create deep connections with humans and businesses that make the Coastal Bend such a special place.

Conda’s new position of Development Director will consist of maintaining and growing relationships with different foundations and donors, as well as forming new partnerships with organizations who support the arts and the mission of the Art Museum of South Texas.

Conda will act as the Development Director and the Marketing Coordinator and oversee both departments until a new Marketing Coordinator moves into the position.

Congratulations, Kirby! We are so thrilled to have you represent the museum in your new position!

