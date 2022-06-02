Rockport-Fulton builds exhibit to the artifacts of Harvey

Sandy Jumper of the Chamber of Commerce has set about building an exhibit to tell the story of her city's recovery from hurricane Harvey's devastation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's been five years since hurricane Harvey devastated Rockport-Fulton. But recovery efforts have it looking better than ever.

This was one of the communities hit hardest by the storm, and people still wonder how it's doing.

Sandy Jumper, a member of the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce wanted to create something to give people an idea of what this has been like. She's established an exhibit at the Chamber of Commerce building to do just that.

"People still ask, 'Are you recovered, what was it like?' We have so many questions from people who have never been through a Hurricane." Jumper says, "And then the people who have, it's just a way for them to display something from that time."

"We want it to be interactive, where people can come in and touch and feel and realize what it's like to actually go through something like that because it's a tragedy that you cannot imagine."

Jumper's home was severely damaged by the storm. While she was able to evacuate in time, when she returned little was left. But what she did find while cleaning glass from the area: a bottle of wine her brother had gifted to her years before.

"And it looked like it was buried underneath the ground. It was after a rain and I started digging to get the piece of glass out and low and behold it was the bottle of wine that my little brother game me. So, now I have something to keep as a memento."

The bottle will be one of the artifacts on display in the new exhibit. She encourages anyone who has something they found to donate it to the Chamber of Commerce. All types of items are welcome.

"We lost so much. So many buildings, so many homes, people have things destroyed. But it was the best of times because you saw not only the community come together, but you also saw people come together from all over the state, all over the United States coming in, bringing help."

It's that bounce back that inspires Jumper even now.

Donated items are currently being accepted until late spring, and those with iconic and historical significance are particularly wanted.

It's all part of this beautiful community's story.

