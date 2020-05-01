CEDAR PARK, Texas — For a parent, almost nothing is as special as seeing your baby take their first steps. That's why an Austin man is hoping the Internet can help him track down the family featured in a tape he found.

Jim McKay said he recently bought a VCR at the Goodwill at Lake Creek Parkway and U.S. 183. The video player sat around in his house for a couple of months before he even turned it on. But on Saturday, he switched it on – and inside, he found a VHS tape documenting a baby's first steps.

The date on the tape is Sept. 27, 1994, which would make the baby about 25 years old today. McKay said the label on the tape looks like it says "Tyre."

You can watch the full clip and see the label up close below:

McKay's friend, Twitter user @ohhayhay2, shared a clip of the video that now has over 19,000 retweets and over 32,000 likes.

McKay said he just wants to return the tape to the family and hopefully reunite them with this precious memory.

KVUE has shared the video on both Facebook and Twitter, so feel free to share those posts to try to help McKay locate the family! If you think you know the family in the video, email McKay at jim.simple@gmail.com and include "VHS" in the subject line. You can also contact him through his Instagram.

