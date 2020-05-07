Bar exam for Texas' aspiring lawyers canceled in July, coronavirus concerns

The pleas from law school deans and prospective lawyers were heard by the Texas Supreme Court leading to the cancellation of the bar exam in July.

TEXAS, USA — The urging of canceling the two-day in-person bar exam for aspiring lawyers was heard by the Texas Supreme Court and a decision to cancel was finally made on Friday.

The decision to cancel the exam for July was made after the growing concerns of COVID-19.

The test which was supposed to be taken by 1,000 aspiring lawyers, was canceled one day after Governor Greg Abbott's decision to ban certain outdoor gatherings of over 10 people.

While students will be offered the chance to take the exam online in October or take the test in person on Sept. 9 and 10, many deans are expressing how online exams do not have to be an option, with apprenticeships being another route to take in order to make up for the test.