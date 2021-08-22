Residents took part in annual blood drive Saturday afternoon

Those who gave the gift of life were entered to win prizes like a $1,000 shopping spree at Mattress Firm, Yeti coolers, and gas cards.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mattress Firm and the Coastal Bend Blood Center teamed up this weekend for the fourth annual Need For Life Summer Blood Drive.

The blood drive took place in Moore Plaza from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and organizers said they hoped the event helped them stock their shelves ahead for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.



"Over the holiday weekends we just see more traumas and more accidents,” said Hannah Halepaska.

Those who donated were entered to win prizes like a $1,000 shopping spree at Mattress Firm, Yeti coolers, and gas cards.

“People are coming and going. We need to be strategic about how many units of blood are on our shelves and we want to play it safe. By hosting large blood drives like the one today we want to stock our shelves and make sure our community has the blood it needs,” said Halepaska.