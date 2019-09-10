Blue Bell Ice Cream is voluntarily recalling a select lot of half-gallon Butter Crunch Ice Cream because of the possibility the products may contain a foreign object.

The affected Butter Crunch Ice Cream half-gallons were distributed in parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Blue Bell discovered the issue when it was notified by a consumer of the presence of a piece of a plastic tool in a half-gallon of Butter Crunch Ice Cream.

The company investigation revealed the broken tool was inadvertently incorporated into the production process in a small amount of product. In an abundance of caution, the company is recalling a full day of production of this flavor from this manufacturing facility.

The Butter Crunch Ice Cream half gallons produced Aug. 26, 2019, in its Sylacauga, Alabama, plant can be identified by the following code located on the top of the packaging lid: 082621222.

Consumers who have purchased these items can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, consumers with questions may call 979-836-7977, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.