Body of fallen Kingsville officer is escorted back home with help from additional law enforcement

KINGSVILLE, Texas — To honor his dedication to the community, multiple law enforcement agencies will be escorting the body of fallen Kingsville Police Department officer Sherman Benys from the medical examiners office in Corpus Christi.

Benys passed away in the early morning at Christus Spohn Memorial Shoreline from a gunshot wound received while on duty Monday, Nov. 1.

Benys was responding to an incident that occurred on the 300 Block of South Wanda.

According to information from the Director of Tourism Services in Kingsville, Janine Reyes, the route will proceed from Highway I-37 to Calallen, then south on Highway 77 through Robstown and into Driscoll and Bishop