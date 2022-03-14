Breakfast with the Chief is back in Portland

The Portland Chamber of Commerce is bringing back their Breakfast Series, and residents will get a chance to speak with Chief Mark Cory this upcoming Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Portland Chamber of Commerce is bringing back their Breakfast Series this month. It's a time for residents and Chamber of Commerce members to meet, connect, and discuss what's going on in their part of the world.

Tomorrow morning is Breakfast with the Chief, where residents will get the chance to speak with Portland Chief of Police, Mark Cory. He'll be giving people updates and information on current events in Portland.

The event is taking place Tuesday Mar. 15 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., and will be held at the Portland Community Center.

Tickets are $15 for members of the Portland Chamber of Commerce, and $20 for non-members. You can purchase tickets on the Chamber's website, business.portland.org.

