Career exploration and workforce development for girls

This One's for the Gals is empowering girls in career exploration and workforce development through construction, energy and manufacturing fields.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This One's for the Gals is a non-profit helping girls in grades K-12 with carerr exploration and workforce development in the construction, energy and manufacturing industries.

Reach out to Stephanie Hajducek, the founder and Chief Visionary Officer at stephanie@thisonesforthegals.com or visit here to learn more.

Coastal Compass is helping get the word out about this event. You can learn more about them here.

