'Casa de Dios' church hosting prayer sessions in front of hospitals for frontline workers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Casa de Dios church has been seen praying for health care workers every week at different hospitals.
Pastor Fernando Ramirez said the church sees the stress and hard work these workers face every day and wanted to support them through prayer.
If you would like to join them -- they'll be in the parking lot of Christus Spohn on Saratoga on July 15 from 5 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Pastor Ramirez also said they will continue weekly prayer every Wednesday. Don't forget - wear a mask!
