CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officers Alan McCollum, Michael Love, and a third unidentified officer were conducting a traffic stop around 9:43 pm on January 31st. The vehicle was stopped for racing off of highway 358 going west bound near Carroll Lane. What happened next during that traffic stop has left all of our hearts shattered.

"Now as you know this is one of the most trying times that not only a police department, but a community can go through," Chief of Police Mike Markel said.

As CCPD officers were out of their units during a traffic stop, a vehicle driven by 26 year old Brandon Portillo, struck the officers vehicles taking the life of officer Alan McCollum, and severely injuring officer Michael Love.

"Yesterday we were celebrating the promotion of 9 police officer professionals to higher positions and later on the evening we saw the other side of this profession," City Manager Peter Zanoni said.

Officer McCollum will be dearly missed. He was a valued member of CCPD's Honor Guard, Swat Team, and a United States Army veteran.

One of Officer McCollum's heroic moments is when he earned a life-saving award for his bravery when he helped rescue a man from a burning vehicle on New Years Day in 2019.

The police department gave everyone the opportunity to pay their respects to officer McCollum over at the police station. Our South Texas community values the service that our officers provide.

Visitor Simon Hernandez paid his respects at the police department saying "[we're] taken a moment of silence and just pray, pray for him, it makes us sad, our heart was broken,"

Officer Michael Love is recovering at an area hospital and is expected to be ok.

At this time, Brandon Portillo has been charged with intoxication manslaughter, intoxication assault, and driving with a suspended license.

The harbor bridge was lit blue tonight in honor of our fallen hero.