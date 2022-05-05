City leaders visiting our sister city in France for special concert

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi leaders are excited to announce the first of two cultural exchanges between the City and Agen, France.
According to a press release from the City, a delegation led by District 3 Councilmember Roland Barrera and Sister City Committee Chairperson Melody Cooper, will represent the City in Agen from May 23 to May 28.
The traveling party will be performing in Agen for the first exchange. Agen's Marc Oliver-Poingt will be performing in Corpus Christi in the fall for the second cultural exchange between the cities.
“I cannot underscore the values that our sister city affords us,” said Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo. “This cultural exchange further strengthens our international presence.”
The Sister Cities program promotes Corpus Christi’s education, cultural, and economic presence in the international community.
