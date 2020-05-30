CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Manager, Peter Zanoni, has created a new fitness program called "Safe-Fun- Fit at the Bayfront" to increase the number of people that participate in physical activities in our area.

The wellness and health initiative was also created to promote a healthier lifestyle in Corpus Christi.

“Many people enjoy exercising on the Shoreline including biking, walking, jogging, or running. Now they can do so in a safe environment, a designated 1.25-mile fitness lane from Cole Park to Lawrence Street," stated city officials.

The citizens of Corpus Christi and surrounding areas are invited to use the fitness lane every Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

"Safe-Fun-Fit at the Bayfront" began on Saturday, May 23, and runs through August 29, 2020.

“The fitness lane will help to reduce overcrowding of the sidewalks and enable social distancing of at least 6 feet while exercising," added city officials.



Organizers say an expanded fitness lane has been created along Ocean Drive to Shoreline Boulevard that will temporarily close northbound to traffic from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Residents may ride their bikes, run, jog, and or/walk along the Bayfront from Cole Park to the Art Center of Corpus Christi.



According to organizers, Safe-Fun-Fit at the Bayfront has been created in coordination with Victor Bentacourt of the VFit Productions and the City's Park and Recreation Department.



The Safe-Fun-Fit health and wellness initiative will include events for adults of all abilities on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. from June 6 through August 29 at the Water's Edge Park.



All the sessions, except Zumba, will be held on the Great Lawn which is located between the two large parking lots, organizers say.



Zumba will be held at the Islander's Pavilion located right next to the playground.



The 40 to 60-minute session exercise sessions will include:

Walk to Run ( 7 a.m .-7:40 a.m.)*: teaching individuals the skills needed to increase their endurance through proper running and walking techniques.

teaching individuals the skills needed to increase their endurance through proper running and walking techniques. Fitness Moves (8 a.m.- 8:40 a.m.)*: fitness training through a variety of techniques including bodyweight training, conditioning, and circuit training.

fitness training through a variety of techniques including bodyweight training, conditioning, and circuit training. Walk the Bayfront (9 a.m. – 10 a.m.)*: Instructor-led 2-mile walk along the fitness lane.

Instructor-led 2-mile walk along the fitness lane. Yoga ( 9:00 a.m. – 9:40 a.m.)*: guiding individuals through a series of poses to improve physical and mental strength.

guiding individuals through a series of poses to improve physical and mental strength. Zumba (10 a.m. – 10:40 a.m.)*: an aerobic fitness program featuring movements inspired by various styles of Latin American dance.

* Healthy Meals 101 (offered after each class): free weekly recipes and plans for families on healthy eating.

Organizers say class sessions are limited to 20 participants, and the public can register in June through this online registration link.



City officials plan on implementing appropriate physical distancing for the safety of all participants.

Participants are also encouraged to wear face coverings, bring along a yoga mat, water, and other things appropriate for the workout.

