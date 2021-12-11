Coastal Bend Blood Center and Nueces County ESD 2 team up this holiday season

Ashley Ramirez, Public Relations Executive for the Coastal Bend Blood Center said that giving back is the best part of the donations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Blood donations are something the Coastal Bend Blood Center calls for all year round, and the blood donations this Friday have an extra meaning.

Ashley Ramirez, Public Relations Executive for the Coastal Bend Blood Center said that giving back is the best part of the donations.

"It's a special partnership because we're giving back to children," Ramirez said.

Each donation helps in providing toys for children in the Coastal Bend area. This is a partnership that Nueces County Emergency Services District #2 Fire Chief Dale Scott understands very well.

"For everyone that donates to them today they're going to donate a toy to us," Scott said.

Although the ESD receives help from the blood center for toys, they still need help getting sweet treats.

“With the shipping containers situation the candy we used to get the day after Halloween 50-percent off wasn’t there this year, the shelves were totally empty,” Scott said.

With the holidays quickly approaching these two groups just want to make sure that they're making a difference where it counts.

"This is our 60th year we want to make sure it continues for many more years," Scott said.

