CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sunday, the Coastal Bend Blood Center hosted its 50th Anniversary Spooktacular celebration from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Indoor trick-or-treating, a costume contest, face painting, a dunking booth, games, goodie bags, and so much more were available for everyone to enjoy.

A spooky haunted house was coordinated by staff, and the public was invited out for a howling good time.

Being the sole provider of blood supply to 10-county service areas, the Coastal Bend Blood Center has a lot to celebrate.

Established in 1969, the Coastal Bend Blood Center is an independent, nonprofit organization that provides program services to benefit the whole community.

"In partnership with our communities, our mission is to save lives by providing a safe supply of blood, blood components, and related services to patients in hospitals in the Coastal Bend", stated officials.

For more information on the Coastal Bend Center, please visit their website at https://www.coastalbendbloodcenter.org/

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:







