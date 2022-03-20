Coastal Bend Food Bank holding mobile food distribution

The distribution event is taking place this Wednesday, Mar. 23. As always, pre-registration is encouraged.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank will be holding a mobile food distribution event in Ingleside this week.

It will take place at 2681 San Angelo St. this Wednesday, Mar. 23 between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., or while supplies last.

As always, pre-registration is encouraged, and staff asks that you stay off your phone while in line.

You can find visit the Coastal Bend Food Bank's Facebook page and scan the QR code to register.

MOBILE FOOD DISTRIBUTION LOCATION: 2681 San Angelo St. Ingleside, Texas DATE: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 TIME: 9:00am... Posted by Coastal Bend Food Bank on Saturday, March 19, 2022

