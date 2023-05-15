Need something for the kids to do this summer? Check out these camps in Corpus Christi

The school year is coming to an end and it is time to start thinking about what the kids will do this summer.

Whether your child is interested in arts or sports or academics, there is a camp available to keep them busy and happy. Here's a rundown of summer camps in and around Corpus Christi.

The Fine Art of Summer Camp

Art Museum of South Texas

Geared for children ages K5-12 (and up to 14 years of age for our K-Pop Kraze session), the Art Museum of South Texas' popular summer art camp sessions are offered from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. throughout the summer. Pre-care and after-care are also available for each session. Campers are instructed in a variety of visual and performing arts activities such as drawing, painting, printmaking, ceramics, pantomime, improvisation and musical theater. On the final day of each camp, an exhibition of the work produced and a public performance is held for families and friends.

Art Center of Corpus Christi Summer Camp

Art Center of Corpus Christi

These camps are designed for youth who love art and want to explore different forms of creative expression. The experienced instructors will guide kids through a variety of projects that will challenge their skills and expand their horizons.

Young Peoples Theatre Camp

Harbor Playhouse

Have a kid that is interested in theatre? Look no further. Each Session this year will be a one week session where children ages 6-15 can create, produce, and perform their very own musical right on the Main Stage! Throughout the day, campers will build acting, dance and voice skills, and characterization alongside team leadership, ensemble work, creative growth, and friendships that will continue throughout their lives.

Islanders Sports Camps

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

Whether it is basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball or soccer-- you'll find a camp at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

Islanders Academic Camps

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

From band camp to STEM summer programs, the Island University has a camp for your kid!

Del Mar College Camps and Academies

Del Mar College

Del Mar College has alternative programs available to keep kids active this summer, including the Viking Kids Camp program, youth aquatics, music camps, TexPREP, and Technology camps. Young students can have fun while continuing their education, learning how to swim, expanding their musical talents or get hands-on experience using high tech computer technology programs.

YMCA Summer Camps

YMCA of the Coastal Bend

YMCA Summer Camp is the perfect solution for affordable, quality childcare or to chase summer boredom away! Your child will enjoy daily swimming, weekly field trips, arts & crafts, gym time, snacks, special presentations from guest speakers and activities while engaging in a safe-fun atmosphere with peers, all while being cared for by CPR certified, nourishing staff. Summer lunch program provided by CCISD beginning 6/12 -7/21, will need to provide lunch outside of these dates.

City of Corpus Christi Camps

Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation

The S.P.A.R.K. (Summer Program and Recreation for Kids) program is offered for ages 6 to 16. This is an open campus recreation program provided in a generally supervised environment for registered participants. Participants must be signed in daily by an adult. For more information, please call (361) 826-3472.

Youth will be engaged all summer long in our recreation centers' S.P.A.R.K. program — from playing pool, foosball, air-hockey, board games, and arcade games to getting creative with arts and crafts, tournaments, as well as outdoor sports and play, guest speakers, field trips, and so much more!

The program will operate Monday through Friday from June 5 to July 28, 2023. Morning and afternoon sessions are available to select from. A snack will be provided during each session. Participants must be signed in daily by an adult. The registration fee is only $25 per child for each weekly session. See flyer for more details.

Northwest Kids Sports Complex Camps

Northwest Corpus Christi

Kids entering grades Kinder - 6th can take advantage of:

20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space

Fully equipped gymnastics facility with a tumble trampoline, air floor, cargo net, foam pit, climbing ropes, balance beams, bars, and other fun gymnastics equipment

Outdoor pool with water slides

Ninja Warrior gym

Daily activities including gymnastics, ninja warrior, tumbling, swimming, games, and much more

Certified coaches and instructors

State licensed daycare!

Afternoon snacks

Several sessions are available! Click here for more information.

Wonderful World of Science Summer Camp

Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

Join the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History this summer for adventure, excitement, and tons of fun at their Wonderful World of Science Summer Camp! Kids ages 5-11 can participate in 8 themed weeks of all-new, STEM based activities at the museum. Camp divides its campers into three groups, according to age. Groups have no more than 20 campers.

Three camps, one location

Rockport Center for the Arts

ArtSpace Youth Summer Art Explorations

Every June and July, RCA hosts its flagship summer program ArtSpace: Summer Art Explorations for Kids & Teens. Local children entering grades 1-8 in the upcoming school year are able to attend a full week of art camp for free. During the week we expose children to as many art media as can fit into a week including drawing, painting, mixed media, collage and even pottery! This summer will be the 26th annual summer season.

Young Chefs

Where food science meets the culinary arts! This June, Rockport Center for the Arts will host a new summer culinary camp for kids. Local children currently in grades 3-8 during the 2022-2023 school year are able to attend a full week of culinary camp for free. During the week children will have the opportunity to explore culinary techniques, healthy eating, and world cultures. All supplies and materials are provided.

Summer Ballet Camp

This June, ACE After School Program and Rockport Center for the Arts host a new summer dance camp for kids. Local children currently in grades 1-8 during the 2022-2023 school year are able to attend a full week of dance camp for free. During the week children will have the opportunity to explore ballet and present what they have learned through a performance at the end of the camp. All dance attire are provided at no cost.