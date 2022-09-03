Anglers rejoice, Cole Park Pier open to overnight fishing

City Council has revised an ordinance to clarify that fishermen can use the pier all night long! The plaza, however, will still be closed with park operating hours.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of Tuesday's City Council meeting, the Corpus Christi City Council has amended a city ordinance in order to make it easier for visitors to the new Cole Park Plaza to fish at the pier.

Under the previous ordinance, it was unclear whether a night-time curfew applied only to the Cole Park Plaza, or to the newly-built pier as well.

Now, the pier and a nearby parking lot will remain open to anglers all night long, even though everything else closes at 10:00 p.m.

The Cole Park Plaza is considered part of the park, and will observe its operating hours of 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. During this time, those using the pier to fish will not be allowed to linger in the plaza area.

The City is planning to implement round-the-clock security and surveillance cameras in order to protect fishermen using the pier.

Keep in mind that you are not allowed to sleep at Cole Park Pier, and you will still need a fishing license.

