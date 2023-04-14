Community fair calls on families to learn about free resources

The purpose of this FREE family friendly event is to connect students and their guardians to community partners who can assist them with free to low-cost services.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents and students are encouraged to attend the 2nd Annual Ray VLC Community Resource Fair on April 19, 2023, at the Ray High School gym, located on 1002 Texan Trail, from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

The Ray Virtual Learning Community (VLC) is made up of 8 Corpus Christi campuses. These campuses include Mary Helen Berlanga Elementary School, Calk-Wilson Elementary School, Sam Houston Elementary School, Moses Menger Elementary School, Windsor Park Elementary School, Marvin Baker Middle School, Carl O. Hamlin Middle School, and W.B. Ray High School.

The purpose of this FREE family friendly event is to connect students and their guardians to community partners who can assist them with free to low-cost services. Participants can enjoy vendors, door prizes, and giveaways throughout the event.

For more information, contact your local Ray VLC campus' Parent Liaison or email Latoya.Lawson@ccisd.us.

