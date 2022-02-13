Alan Holt emcees the Corpus Christi Heart Ball, and the event raises funds in style

This yearly event served to raise funds and awareness for the number one killer in our country, heart disease.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Heart ball happened Saturday evening. It's an event to raise funds and awareness to combat the leading cause of death in the United States... Heart disease.

This year focused on congenital heart defects, conditions which occur in 1% of all births in this country.

The event took place from 6-9 p.m., and was held at the Solomon P. Ortiz Center at 402 Harbor Drive.

Mary Dale Peterson, Chief Operating Officer of Driscoll Health Systems - and co-chair of the Heart Ball - says the organization was thrilled to be able to hold the event after last year's was cancelled due to the pandemic.

"I just appreciate the opportunity we've had to fundraise for the community and raise awareness," Peterson said, "And hopefully help people recognize when they're having a heart attack or stroke as well as support research and all of our local efforts."

And a familiar face made an appearance at the event; our own Alan Holt had the honor of emceeing the event.

