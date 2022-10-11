One study says Corpus Christi is third best city to drive in across America. Here's why.

The WalletHub study looked at several factors including safety, infrastructure and gas prices to figure out which cities are best for drivers.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — WalletHub has named Corpus Christi the third best city to drive in across America. With continuous pothole problems plaguing the city (so much so that we have our own segment related to potholes), your first thought may be 'why?!'

Well, it really came down to two factors: cheap gas and cheap parking.

The study looked at several factors including the cost of a car and maintenance, safety, infrastructure, parking rates and average gas prices.

One reason Corpus Christi made the top of the list is cheap parking. Corpus Christi was found to have the lowest average parking rate in the U.S. at $1 per two hours, the study showed. This is 38.4 times lower than in Boston, the city with the highest at $38.40 per two hours.

Corpus Christi is also shown to have the third lowest average gas prices in the country, which boosted its overall rating.

One thing we continuously hear about in the newsroom from the community is the substandard conditions of many Corpus Christi streets. We even have a whole segment dedicated to severe potholes in the city. Driving You Crazy lets viewers choose the worst of two streets for a March Madness style bracket.

Corpus Christi scored 12 out of 30 points on the list for infrastructure and traffic, with the top two cities scoring above 25, so there is definitely room for improvement there.

WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities across 30 key indicators of driver-friendliness for the study. Raleigh, NC and Plano, TX were numbers one and two, respectively.

The worst city to drive in is Philadelphia, PA, according to the list.

