Spring Break 2022 is on its way for Corpus Christi and the Coastal Bend

Thousands of visitors are expected to arrive, so the City of Corpus Christi is doing lots to prepare.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is preparing for thousands of visitors to area attractions and beaches during Spring Break 2022.

Officials want everyone to be sure they're familiar with the flag warning system for surf and rip current conditions. Lifeguards are going to use mobile units to patrol Gulf beaches as well.

Emergency vehicles will be able to get by on a temporary lane on the Gulf beach from Zahn Road to Newport Pass.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has reopened the I-37 northbound Labonte Park exit ramp, which means you won't need a northbound detour to get to the park.

The SH 358 (South Padre Island Drive) Ramp Reversal Project will pause lane closures for Spring Break in an effort to reduce traffic congestion during the holiday.

TxDOT has opened all travel lanes on the JFK Causeway Bridge allowing traffic in two lanes in each direction, separated by a traffic control barrier.

This four-lane traffic pattern is scheduled to continue until the week of Mar. 21. During the week of Mar. 28, motorists should once again have one travel lane open eastbound and one travel lane open westbound.

The Port Aransas ferry operations will operate at full capacity and are prepared to respond to any surge in late-night traffic. For the latest information and wait times, you can visit https://twitter.com/PortA_Ferry.

City parks, swimming pools (Collier Pool and Natatorium) will be open with free admission.

Stay connected by visiting Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.