Corpus Christi woman's mother stuck in Ukraine as Russia continues invasion

Nadiya Zitser emigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine 22 years ago. Her mother is still there.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Russia's invasion of Ukraine has grasped the world's attention; especially that of one Corpus Christi woman whose mother is currently stuck in Odessa, Ukraine.

Real estate agent Nadiya Zitser was born and raised in Ukraine until she emigrated to the U.S. 22 years ago for a better life. She is now a U.S. citizen and lives on Padre Island, but her mother, Galina Zitser, still lives in Ukraine. In fact, she's the director of the Odessa Philharmonic.

One the Russians invaded Ukraine, Nadiya said she began calling her mother to check in on her. On Wednesday morning, she let 3News join one of those conversations.

Nadiya asked her mother if she still feels safe in Odessa as the Russians continue to march across the country.

"Everybody is very scared," Galina said. "It's very destroyed inside. Everybody so devastated."

"Her mother is a wonderful person," said Stephanie Waterman, a longtime friend of Nadiya's. "My heart goes out to everyone in Ukraine and especially to Nadiya's mother, and with what they're having to go through and the fear that they're having, I just wish we could bring them all here."

While Nadiya's mother is not too sure what is going to end up happening in Ukraine, she is happy with the job President Zelensky is doing -- a man she has nothing but praise for during the battle with the Russians.

"They feel like they have the best president and she feels like, and everybody feels like, they're standing behind him, like behind a wall. A big wall. Like even he's young but he has enough power to protect the whole country," Galina said.

Nadiya is still working on trying to get her mother out of Ukraine. Until then, she will continue to make the best of her video calls with her mother.

