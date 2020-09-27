Crowd protests Breonna Taylor decision with march through downtown Minneapolis

Protestors marched for Breonna Taylor on Sunday, starting at U.S. Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — A crowd marched through downtown Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon, protesting a Kentucky grand jury's decision in the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

It's one of many protests across the country after the grand jury indicted a single officer, Det. Brett Hankison, with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and no officer was criminally charged for killing Taylor.

"What happened isn't right," said Mason Ndow. "We've been marching all summer long. We've been saying Breonna Taylor's name all summer long. It's like a slap in the face."

Protesters gathered at U.S. Bank Stadium as the Vikings-Titan game was underway inside. They then marched to First Avenue before walking by the First Precinct. A "die-in" was held outside the Federal Reserve before protesters marched back to U.S. Bank Stadium.

"Is this truly the country we're living in? Because they say the justice system is broken but it was made for us to fail," said Ashley Wongvi.

Protesters march for Breonna Taylor 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The march was organized by the 10K Foundation, a group that formed after the killing of George Floyd.

"Today I'm out here as you are covering 10K but I'm also out here as a Black woman that knows that that very well could've been me," said Bridgette Stewart, who works for KMOJ and is also part of the 10K Foundation. "We've gotta start recognizing not just the woman but the Black woman."

The march was called "Red Sunday." Organizers said they left a trail of washable red paint on the streets of downtown Minneapolis to represent the blood that's been shed without justice. Flowers were also placed on the streets for Breonna Taylor.

Taylor was shot and killed in her home on March 13 when Louisville Metro police officers served a no-knock warrant related to a narcotics investigation.

The three officers identified in Taylor’s death are Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove. All were placed on administrative reassignment following the shooting. Hankison has since been fired for his actions the night of Taylor's death. Mattingly and Cosgrove remain on administrative reassignment.

According to the Associated Press, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Sgt. Mattingly and Det. Cosgrove were "justified in their use of force."

Cameron said that six bullets struck Taylor. The fatal shot was fired by Det. Cosgrove, Cameron said.

Hankison, the officer who was indicted on wanton endangerment charges, fired his weapon 10 times. Cameron said no evidence shows his bullets struck Taylor.