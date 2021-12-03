Daylight Saving Time can have some really serious side effects | Connect the Dots

When clocks spring forward every year it can take a real toll on your body and mind.

Daylight saving time returns this weekend which means you're going to lose an hour of sleep Sunday. But do you know the serious ripple effects of daylight saving time?

Let’s connect the dots.

Studies have found in the week after daylight saving returns, there are more deadly car wrecks, heart attacks and even harsher prison sentences handed down.

According to the Mayo Clinic, it is because sleep loss affects our mood, alertness and memory.

So what can you do about it?

Ahead of time, you can start adjusting your sleep schedule. That means start going to bed a little early a couple of days before.

Stay active on Saturday -- exercise helps you sleep earlier and better. Also, avoid alcohol and electronic devices before bedtime, both can lower the quality of sleep you do get.

After the time change, make sure to keep your normal schedule. That means no sleeping in. Getting up and moving helps as well.

Sunlight and activity can help reset your sleep cycle. If you are struggling a short nap is ok, just don’t overdo it.

And make sure you get to bed at a reasonable time Sunday night.