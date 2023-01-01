New Year, new you! Domingo Live talks exercise and fitness for a healthy 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Exercise isn't just for gym rats and fitness influencers – it's for everyone, and completely doable from the comfort of your own home!
Personal Nutrition Coach James Sandoval and his brother-in-law David Rasco joined us live to showcase easy exercises you can do from home and talk about how we can use exercise to make our lifestyles healthier in the new year.
The reason why most people don't work out is because they look at it as a chore, said Sandoval. "but at the end of the day, it's about your mental health."