New Year, new you! Domingo Live talks food and nutrition for a healthy 2023

According to Sandoval, your body burns 1,200 calories by existing alone, meaning even small changes in your nutrition and exercise regimen can help you lose weight.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Between the treats of Halloween, the gravy boats of Thanksgiving, the tamales of Christmas and the Rosca de Reyes of Three Kings Day, it's easy to forget what we should be eating outside of special holiday foods. Luckily, Domingo Live has you covered and makes the whole Being Healthy™ thing super doable!

Personal Nutrition Coach James Sandoval joined us live to talk about how we can use nutrition to make our lifestyles healthier in the new year.