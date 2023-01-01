New Year, new you! Domingo Live talks food and nutrition for a healthy 2023

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Between the treats of Halloween, the gravy boats of Thanksgiving, the tamales of Christmas and the Rosca de Reyes of Three Kings Day, it's easy to forget what we should be eating outside of special holiday foods. Luckily, Domingo Live has you covered and makes the whole Being Healthy™ thing super doable!
Personal Nutrition Coach James Sandoval joined us live to talk about how we can use nutrition to make our lifestyles healthier in the new year.
"A lot of people think that it's cheaper to eat at the dollar menu from McDonald's," said Sandoval, "but that's false. It's actually cheaper to eat healthy when you know what you're doing."