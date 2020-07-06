CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now if you’ve been feeling a little out of shape or unhealthy, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, you might want to check out a new workout program on the Bayfront aimed on keeping people active.



This new health and fitness program is free, according to organizers.

Safe- Fun-Fit at the Bayfront launched Saturday morning between The Water's Edge Park and Cole Park.



The exercise and fitness initiative is spearheaded by VFit Productions in coordination with Corpus Christi‘s Park and Recreations Department.

Every Saturday, you can participate in several fitness programs classes like Yoga and Zumba.



As you can imagine, classes have booked up very quickly.



"I think this is something that is a great idea. This is something that Corpus Christi needs, especially right now. During this time, we need to keep on moving, we need to stay healthy. We need to be safe," said Owner/Instructor of Zumama Fitness, Esmeralda McGee.



Not only does the program offer fitness initiatives and advice, but they also provide nutrition information, healthy recipes, and even giveaways.

Safe-Fun-Fit at the Bayfront will take place every Saturday from 7 to 11 a.m. from now through August 29.

All you have to do to participate is register here.

