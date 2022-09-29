Ultra-processed foods: Are they to die for?

60 percent of the calories Americans consume are from ultra-processed food, and it's not only increasing our waistlines – it's increasing our risk for early death.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all love them and can't get enough of them. Breakfast cereals, muffins, snack bars and sweetened yogurts – all considered ultra-processed foods. Dr. Salim Surani explains why they're bad for us and what to look out for.

"There was a study done by NIH and what they really found was that in two weeks' duration," Dr. Surani said, "the group who had ultra-processed food were consuming almost 500 more calories per day every day and ended up gaining weight, and the other group which had the organic food lost the weight."