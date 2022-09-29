x
Ultra-processed foods: Are they to die for?

60 percent of the calories Americans consume are from ultra-processed food, and it's not only increasing our waistlines – it's increasing our risk for early death.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We all love them and can't get enough of them. Breakfast cereals, muffins, snack bars and sweetened yogurts – all considered ultra-processed foods. Dr. Salim Surani explains why they're bad for us and what to look out for.

"There was a study done by NIH and what they really found was that in two weeks' duration," Dr. Surani said, "the group who had ultra-processed food were consuming almost 500 more calories per day every day and ended up gaining weight, and the other group which had the organic food lost the weight."

Dr. Surani also said, "Those foods that are artificial and ultra-processed, that have the sugar, artificial sweeteners and different artificial flavors can bypass the brain's satiety center... and easily passes through digestion, which can make you consume more." 

    

