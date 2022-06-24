Direction to Success: Goodwill's opportunities to improve digital skills

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Goodwill Industries of South Texas is helping Texans get back to work by offering free online Digital Skills courses. There are hundreds of Certifications available but the most popular are Intuit QuickBooks, Microsoft Excel & Power Point, Adobe Illustrator, Graphic Design, Accounting &, Food & Beverage Management.
The courses are self-paced, so the certificate can be completed in your timeframe. The courses are online, but participants can complete the courses at any Goodwill office if technology is a barrier. Located in Corpus Christi and now Rockport.
Scholarships are available for youth 14-24-years old, veterans and their spouses and previously incarcerated individuals. For more information visit here, call 361-884-4068 or click here for their partnership with Coastal Compass.
