Disaster emergency alerts from Red Cross are now at your fingertips

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This summer the Coastal Bend has been experiencing numerous brush fires. And while people often flock to social media to find out the latest information, there is a way for notifications to come to you, and that’s through the Red Cross Emergency app.

This new technology will keep you in-the-know of what’s happening around you. Where there’s an emergency, you’ll need the latest information and answers to your questions fast. Alex Garcia, the Red Cross Senior Disaster Program Manager, said the purpose of the app is to provide accurate information quickly.

"What is the status of the hurricane, if it's a flood, are the waters rising? If it's a fire, how bad is the fire," Garcia questioned.

This app will not only send you alerts based on your location to the disaster, but will also provide solutions.

"It allows an individual who says, oh, my God, the rains are not receding, and I need to find a shelter," Garcia said. "So we're going to actually indicate on that application on that app where the shelters are located."

In addition to that, the app also has a feature, to indicate that you are safe.

"So as family signs up for the Red Cross app, you always want to be sure that your loved ones that don't live in the area know whether you're safe or not," Garcia said. "So we're going to have that ability as well."

In fact, Red Cross is actively working in the Three Rivers area to assist residents dealing with flooding.

"So we have a team of individuals that had a shelter that was open, and now we're getting ready to do damage assessment," Garcia said.

These notifications can either give you peace of mind or prepare you for what mother nature has in store.

The app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play. If you would like to volunteer for the Red Cross you can sign up in the app or on their website, here.

