NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton and the Grand Ole Opry are celebrating her 50th year anniversary as a member.

All week long, the Opry celebrated "Dolly Week" to kick off the country star's big milestone!

The grand finale was a performance by the country queen herself Saturday night.

Excitement was in the air as Dolly took center stage.

Some of her superstar friends joined her for the big night including Dierks Bentley, Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Hank Williams Jr. and many others congratulated the star using #DollyOpry50.

The event was so grand that several Dollys arrived to help her out!

And of course, any anniversary celebration isn't complete without cake.

Cheers to 50 more years Dolly!

