SAN ANTONIO — An exhibit so unique, it has people "roaring" with excitement; the Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru is coming to the Alamo City.

The event is set to take place between June 12 and 21 at the Freeman Coliseum - Gate G. Opening day's hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the following days will open at 11 a.m. and end at 8 p.m.

As long as these rules are followed, expect it to be dino-mite:

Doors must be closed and all passengers must remain in their vehicle

Speed limit is 5 MPH

No one is allowed to touch the dinosaurs

No smoking

For more information on the exhibit, prices, how to get tickets and more, click here.

Drive-Thru San Antonio, TX More Rides, Activities and Dinosaurs than ever before! Jurassic Quest is the only Dinosaur event that has true to life size dinosaurs. From the very small, to the gigantic, skyscraping dinosaurs that can only be seen at Jurassic Quest events. Jurassic Quest has over 80 true to life size dinosaurs in each of it's 2 events.

RELATED: Here's what's opening in San Antonio under Phase 2 of Texas's plan

RELATED: Historic bench at San Antonio Zoo damaged by falling tree in Wednesday night storms

RELATED: McNay sets reopening date, plans to enforce safety and social distancing measures