How to secure an Easter holiday camping spot at Labonte Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Labonte Park is one of the most popular spots for camping on Easter weekend. There's a longstanding South Texas tradition of packing up the family and taking them to the Nueces River to enjoy the holiday.

But, camping spots usually go pretty quickly.

As of Feb. 24, you can book your campsite at Labonte Park online until spots run out. Several campsites have already been booked, so act fast if you want to secure a spot. Reservations for Easter weekend will be for Friday, April 7 through Sunday, April 9.

PARK CAMPSITE LAYOUT

Campsites 1 to 15 are 50 feet wide, allowing one RV per campsite. Campsites 16 to 68 vary in size. See the PARK EVENT SITEMAP for more details.

RESERVATIONS

The online reservation period will run from Friday, February 24, at noon until Thursday, April 6 at noon. A camping fee of $28 will be required for up to three nights of camping at the park. RV campsites are $55 for up to three nights of camping.

The camping fee includes two parking spots for each site reservation. Additional parking passes will be available for purchase online only at the time of reservation for $6 each (limit of two extra passes per campsite reservation). These fees help to offset the cost of trash pick-up and site clean-up needed during the holiday camping period.

One campsite package is permitted per customer request, and payment must be made within 24 hours of reservation approval. No campsites or parking passes will be available for purchase at the park.