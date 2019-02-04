SAN ANTONIO — Bill Miller BBQ is offering you a way to support the fight in breast cancer while enjoying your large sweet tea.

Today, the popular San Antonio-based restaurant chain announced that they will be releasing limited edition tumblers to promote the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure happening on May 4.

Proceeds from the sale of the tumbler will benefit the Susan G. Komen foundation with funds going directly to uninsured and underinsured patients in San Antonio.

The money raised will also help to provide treatment and pain relief care to those affected in our community.

Tumblers will be available for sale at local Bill Miller restaurants for $20, while supplies last.

Anyone interested in signing up for the May 4 race, can sign up here.