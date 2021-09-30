Family remembers the life of Coastal Bend community leader

Munoz was CEO, President, and founder of the Educating Children's Futures Community Center (ECF).

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman with a giving heart, that's how loved ones are remembering Coastal Bend powerhouse Minnie Munoz.

Munoz passed away on Monday, leaving behind a lasting impact on our community, and more importantly her children.

"My mom was just such a giving person. It was normal to her, so she really didn’t understand the impact that that she was making,” said daughter Rebekah Munoz.

There, Munoz would help tutor at risk students who live in the inner city community.

Munoz not only nourished minds, but stomachs as well, providing hot meals to those who needed them most.

"And we all agreed her motto, which described her the best, it was 'We Live to Give.' She had a heart for people, she had a heart for family, her children, her husband, but it was like everyone was family to her," said son Zachary Munoz.

A funeral will be held Friday Oct. 1.