Perfect Addition: At 16, Julia wants a shopping partner and travel buddy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Julia is 16 and wants a family to call her own before officially becoming an adult.

Julia loves to spend time with friends and loves to shop.

"She is one of those teenagers, she doesn't mind what she buys- if it's a very small thing or the biggest thing- she loves to shop, " her caseworker Melissa Hernandez said.

Whether a single mom or a two-parent household, Julia would love family to spend some time with- something she has never had before.

"She also, she wants to travel," her caseworker Melissa Hernandez said. "We are looking for a family that lives out of state or just a single mom or a mom and dad that love to travel- she would love to do that, she has never had that in her life."

Not only is she described as a spirited child, she loves to go to school and meet new people.

If you think you would be the perfect fit for Julia, you can call toll free 1-800-233-3405 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

